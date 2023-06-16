Harvey Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,455 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Harvey Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,625 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 3,455 shares during the period. Harvey Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $2,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 36,300 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Centurion Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $215,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 509 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 807,795 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $107,106,000 after acquiring an additional 26,997 shares during the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Salesforce Stock Performance

NYSE:CRM opened at $211.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.36. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.34 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The stock has a market cap of $206.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 557.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 1.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, March 1st that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 10.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total transaction of $41,539.16. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $305,435. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 221 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.96, for a total value of $41,539.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,435. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total value of $133,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,753,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,115,545,210.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 177,125 shares of company stock worth $36,869,507. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Macquarie upped their price objective on Salesforce from $218.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $245.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.97.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Further Reading

