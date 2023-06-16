JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %

LON:JEMI opened at GBX 132.46 ($1.66) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 107.50 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £392.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,300.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.66.

About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

