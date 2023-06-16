JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI) Announces Dividend of GBX 1

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, July 28th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust Stock Up 0.2 %
LON:JEMI opened at GBX 132.46 ($1.66) on Friday. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust has a twelve month low of GBX 107.50 ($1.35) and a twelve month high of GBX 143 ($1.79). The firm has a market capitalization of £392.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,300.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 128.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 130.66.
About JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust
