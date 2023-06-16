Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN) to Issue Dividend Increase – GBX 2.50 Per Share

Northern 3 VCT PLC (LON:NTN – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.50 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This is a positive change from Northern 3 VCT’s previous dividend of $2.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern 3 VCT Stock Performance
Shares of NTN stock opened at GBX 84.50 ($1.06) on Friday. Northern 3 VCT has a 1 year low of GBX 78.50 ($0.98) and a 1 year high of GBX 94.50 ($1.18). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 84.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 84.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £109.78 million, a PE ratio of -938.89 and a beta of 0.17.
Northern 3 VCT Company Profile
