Northern Venture Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Northern Venture Trust Stock Performance
Shares of NVT opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.73) on Friday. Northern Venture Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 65 ($0.81). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.32. The firm has a market cap of £102.18 million, a PE ratio of -807.14 and a beta of 0.18.
About Northern Venture Trust
