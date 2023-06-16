Northern Venture Trust PLC Plans Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:NVT)

Northern Venture Trust PLC (LON:NVT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, August 18th. This represents a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Northern Venture Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NVT opened at GBX 58.50 ($0.73) on Friday. Northern Venture Trust has a 52-week low of GBX 53.50 ($0.67) and a 52-week high of GBX 65 ($0.81). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 56.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 57.32. The firm has a market cap of £102.18 million, a PE ratio of -807.14 and a beta of 0.18.

About Northern Venture Trust

Northern Venture Trust PLC is a venture capital trust specializing in direct and fund of funds investments. The fund seeks to make investments in middle market, buyouts, later stage, and mature companies. Within fund of funds, it makes private equity fund investments. The fund typically invests between £2 million ($3.1 million) and £10 million ($15.59 million) in companies with enterprise values between £10 million ($15.59 million) and £30 million ($46.77 million).

