Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.09

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund (NYSE:BGB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.094 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 12.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Get Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund alerts:

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Stock Performance

Shares of BGB stock opened at $10.65 on Friday. Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund has a twelve month low of $10.27 and a twelve month high of $12.21. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.78.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 13.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 183,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund in the first quarter valued at about $1,952,000. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 4.7% in the first quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 62,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 5.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 106,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund by 122.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,451 shares during the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in the loans and other fixed income instruments including first- and second-lien secured loans and high-yield corporate bonds of different maturities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone Strategic Credit 2027 Term Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.