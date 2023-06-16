Delta Air Lines, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:DAL)

Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the transportation company on Monday, August 7th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.6 %

DAL opened at $42.89 on Friday. Delta Air Lines has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.89. The company has a market capitalization of $27.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The firm had revenue of $12.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines will post 5.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Delta Air Lines

In related news, Director David S. Taylor purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.56 per share, with a total value of $167,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,481.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Delta Air Lines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,640,000. Amundi boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 79.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,544 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 211.1% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,127,687 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $73,661,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443,810 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,700,032,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,652,643 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $756,110,000 after buying an additional 579,727 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.38.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment provides jet fuel to the airline segment.

