Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Announces $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of 0.104 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.34%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

BGX opened at $11.01 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.07. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.58 and a 12-month high of $12.84.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at about $124,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% in the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares in the last quarter.

About Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund

Blackstone Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a diversified and closed-end investment management company. It engages in the provision of current income and capital appreciation. The firm involves in employing long-short strategy positions in a diversified portfolio of loans and fixed income instruments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.