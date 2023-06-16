GB Group plc (LON:GBG) Announces Dividend of GBX 4

GB Group plc (LON:GBG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 4 ($0.05) per share on Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This is a positive change from GB Group’s previous dividend of $3.81. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GB Group Stock Performance

GBG stock opened at GBX 268.22 ($3.36) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 299.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 320.61. GB Group has a twelve month low of GBX 246 ($3.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 658.50 ($8.24). The firm has a market cap of £677.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26,260.00, a PEG ratio of 173.40 and a beta of 0.29.

Get GB Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David Mathew purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 305 ($3.82) per share, for a total transaction of £30,500 ($38,163.16). Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About GB Group

GBG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on GB Group from GBX 375 ($4.69) to GBX 335 ($4.19) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.38) target price on shares of GB Group in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of GB Group in a research note on Friday, April 21st.

(Get Rating)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Location, Identity, and Fraud. Its solutions help organizations recognize and verify identities of their customers in their business processes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GB Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GB Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.