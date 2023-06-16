Forager Australian Shares Fund (ASX:FOR) Declares Final Dividend of $0.03

Forager Australian Shares Fund (ASX:FOR – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Thursday, June 15th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, July 20th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 28th.

Forager Australian Shares Fund Stock Performance

Forager Australian Shares Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Forager Australian Shares Fund is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Australia. It invests in the value stocks of the companies. The fund also invests in property trusts and hybrids aiming to provide capital growth and some distributions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forager Australian Shares Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forager Australian Shares Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.