Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSJY – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 17,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000. Cravens & Co Advisors LLC owned approximately 4.44% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $291,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 5,837.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF by 355.8% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 125,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 98,042 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $366,000.

GSJY stock opened at $35.25 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.83. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 0.64. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $35.49.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Japan Equity ETF (GSJY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of Japanese large- and mid-cap equities, with equal weights to each of 4 factor buckets and stocks within each bucket weighted by a factor score. GSJY was launched on Mar 2, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

