Cravens & Co Advisors LLC Invests $518,000 in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Cravens & Co Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Get Rating) (TSE:CVE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 26,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 63,534 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,018,428 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $58,571,000 after acquiring an additional 234,190 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 598.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 234,844 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 201,227 shares in the last quarter. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cenovus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $537,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.27% of the company’s stock.

Cenovus Energy Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of CVE opened at $16.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market capitalization of $32.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15 and a beta of 2.24. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.44 and a fifty-two week high of $22.18.

Cenovus Energy Increases Dividend

Cenovus Energy ( NYSE:CVE Get Rating ) (TSE:CVE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.96 billion. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 20.38% and a net margin of 8.75%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.104 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Cenovus Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is 14.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CVE shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Cenovus Energy from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Scotiabank lowered Cenovus Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Cenovus Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Cenovus Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.88.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil and natural gas in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Manufacturing, and U.S. Manufacturing segments. The Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen and heavy oil in northern Alberta and Saskatchewan.

