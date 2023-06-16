Garde Capital Inc. Takes Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 746 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LWM Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Waste Management by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 4,055 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Brooks Moore & Associates Inc. now owns 1,388 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Waste Management from $179.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Waste Management from $158.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Waste Management in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Waste Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.64.

Waste Management Trading Up 1.1 %

Waste Management stock opened at $164.20 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $164.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.29. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.89 and a 12 month high of $175.98. The company has a market capitalization of $66.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Waste Management had a return on equity of 33.23% and a net margin of 11.33%. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. Waste Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: East Tier, West Tier, and Other. The East Tier segment consists of Eastern U.S., the Great Lakes Region, and Canada. The West Tier segment includes the upper Midwest region and British Columbia, Canada.

