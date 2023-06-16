CVA Family Office LLC Increases Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

CVA Family Office LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 1,964.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,156 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. CVA Family Office LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH purchased a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($61.19) to GBX 4,720 ($59.06) in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($45.05) to GBX 3,700 ($46.30) in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,200 ($52.55) to GBX 3,850 ($48.17) in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,964.44.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $173.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $179.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.08. The firm has a market cap of $98.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.68. Diageo plc has a 12 month low of $160.09 and a 12 month high of $194.04.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

