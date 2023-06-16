Cascade Investment Group Inc. Invests $288,000 in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,465 shares of the footwear maker’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 80.6% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 224 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 164.8% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. boosted its position in shares of NIKE by 821.1% in the third quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 350 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NIKE during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NKE shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on NIKE from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Williams Trading cut shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, May 21st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.57.

NIKE Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE NKE opened at $112.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $117.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.00. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.79 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The firm had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 2nd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.19%.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In related news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.50, for a total transaction of $990,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,490,382.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 229,492 shares of company stock worth $27,437,715 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

