Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 97 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 103.8% during the fourth quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 17.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA MMTM opened at $184.48 on Friday. SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF has a 1 year low of $152.10 and a 1 year high of $184.98. The company has a market capitalization of $75.64 million, a PE ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $170.61.

SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (MMTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 1500 Positive Momentum Tilt index. The fund tracks a tiered index that weights securities from the S&P 1500 according to a combination of their market capitalization and their price momentum over the previous 12 months.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF (NYSEARCA:MMTM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 1500 Momentum Tilt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.