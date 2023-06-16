Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,785 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 56.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,180 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Sonnipe Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 36.4% during the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,240 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 114.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,425 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the period. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.10.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Tony West sold 16,664 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $699,888.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,917,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,143 shares of company stock valued at $1,547,399 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBER opened at $43.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $87.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.05, a P/E/G ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.90 and a fifty-two week high of $43.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.32.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 9.95% and a negative return on equity of 43.94%. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Uber Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology platform, which engages in the development and operation of technology applications, network, and product to power movement from point A to point B. The firm offers ride services and merchants delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery and other delivery services.

Featured Articles

