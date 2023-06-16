Voya Investment Management LLC Has $206.42 Million Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 167.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,376,530 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 862,174 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.55% of Cheniere Energy worth $206,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital World Investors bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter valued at $391,652,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,678,479 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,430,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,699,343 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,442,944 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,889,419,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869,480 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $261,515,000. Finally, TPG GP A LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy during the third quarter valued at $244,586,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LNG shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Cheniere Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.08.

LNG stock opened at $147.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.81 billion, a PE ratio of 4.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.43. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $120.09 and a one year high of $182.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $149.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.15.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.93. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 23.24% and a negative return on equity of 13,004.16%. The company had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

