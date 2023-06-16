Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 930 Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 23,265 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile makes up 1.6% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $1,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQM. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 74.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 503 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.42% of the company’s stock.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Trading Up 1.7 %

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock opened at $71.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.63 and a 200 day moving average of $80.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.95. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12-month low of $60.21 and a 12-month high of $115.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Increases Dividend

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile ( NYSE:SQM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The basic materials company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.12 by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 82.96% and a net margin of 35.24%. As a group, research analysts predict that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 12.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $3.2237 dividend. This represents a $12.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.91%. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.50%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SQM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank lowered Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $134.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.25.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

(Get Rating)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

Further Reading

