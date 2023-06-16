Cascade Investment Group Inc. Buys New Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,724 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $806,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $138.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.07 and its 200-day moving average is $133.79. The firm has a market cap of $125.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.85. International Business Machines Co. has a 1-year low of $115.54 and a 1-year high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.80%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 337.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on International Business Machines from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

Featured Articles

