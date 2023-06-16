Cascade Investment Group Inc. Takes Position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Cascade Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 44,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 107,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 16,135 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $195,000. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 40,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after acquiring an additional 11,595 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FPE opened at $16.00 on Friday. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $18.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.70.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Profile

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.