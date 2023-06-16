Objective Capital Management LLC Sells 390 Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Objective Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers were worth $793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 36.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,260,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,766,000 after buying an additional 868,610 shares during the period. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1,460.5% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 532,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,391,000 after buying an additional 498,456 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 5,059.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 415,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,253,000 after buying an additional 407,532 shares during the period. Goldstein Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the fourth quarter valued at $12,116,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,777,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,067,000 after buying an additional 216,511 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Up 1.3 %

RDVY stock opened at $47.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12-month low of $38.34 and a 12-month high of $49.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

About First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.211 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 24th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.