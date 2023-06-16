Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Appian were worth $861,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 8,817,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,098,000 after purchasing an additional 489,400 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 3.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,856,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,477,000 after purchasing an additional 138,431 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Appian by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,077,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,155,000 after purchasing an additional 51,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Appian by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 819,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,825,000 after buying an additional 7,151 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Appian by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 767,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,975,000 after buying an additional 31,912 shares during the period. 50.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Appian news, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Advisors, Lp purchased 6,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, for a total transaction of $281,280.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 10,121,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $441,823,292.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 43.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on APPN shares. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Appian from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. DA Davidson began coverage on Appian in a research report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Appian from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Appian from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Appian from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.33.

APPN opened at $53.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.76. Appian Co. has a 1 year low of $29.80 and a 1 year high of $57.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of -23.47 and a beta of 1.61.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.01). Appian had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 92.14%. The company had revenue of $135.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.14 million. Research analysts anticipate that Appian Co. will post -1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Appian Corp. engages in the provision of business process management (BPM) solutions. Its products include BPM software, case management, mobile application development, and platform-as-a-service. The company was founded by Matthew Wheeler Calkins, Robert Charles Kramer, Marc Wilson, and Michael Beckley in 1999 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

