iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) Holdings Decreased by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 210 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $1,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 284.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $145,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

IWY opened at $157.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.34 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $144.30 and a 200-day moving average of $134.15. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $114.66 and a 52-week high of $158.45.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

