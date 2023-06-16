Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 7,250 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lowered its position in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,470 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,250 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coupang were worth $551,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CPNG. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Coupang by 727.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in Coupang by 118.0% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 6,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPNG. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Coupang from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Coupang from $23.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.52.

Coupang Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of CPNG opened at $16.98 on Friday. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.08 and a 12 month high of $21.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.16 and its 200-day moving average is $16.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.20 billion, a PE ratio of 141.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.64 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 0.98% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Coupang

In related news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of Coupang stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Coupang news, Director Pedro Franceschi sold 7,143 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total value of $114,216.57. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,428 shares in the company, valued at $342,633.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Benjamin Sun sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $2,406,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 303,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,865,124.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,332,407 shares of company stock valued at $36,544,882 over the last three months. 14.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Coupang Profile

(Get Rating)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through two segments, Product Commerce and Developing Offerings. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.