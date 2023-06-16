Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Sells 269 Shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QUS – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,430 shares of the company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF were worth $268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF by 193.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $85,000.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $122.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.92. SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $99.14 and a 12 month high of $122.53.

SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF Profile

The SPDR MSCI USA StrategicFactors ETF (QUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks comprising three equally weighted subindexes with value, quality and minimum volatility factor strategies. QUS was launched on Apr 16, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

