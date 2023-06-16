Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Mezzasalma Advisors LLC

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,950 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Airbnb comprises about 1.7% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American National Bank raised its position in Airbnb by 886.7% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $264,990.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 2,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $264,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 121,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,345,090. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $710,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,804,783 shares of company stock worth $208,893,640 over the last three months. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Airbnb Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of ABNB stock opened at $127.85 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $81.91 and a one year high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.29. The stock has a market cap of $81.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.13.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. Analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ABNB. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $99.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Airbnb from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Wedbush assumed coverage on Airbnb in a report on Monday, June 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Airbnb from $128.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Airbnb from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.73.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

