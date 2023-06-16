Mezzasalma Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 37,219 Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Mezzasalma Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 37,219 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,344,000. Occidental Petroleum makes up about 2.0% of Mezzasalma Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 221.0% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 1,789,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.32 per share, with a total value of $106,154,860.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 211,707,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,558,466,299.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 9,236,967 shares of company stock worth $541,262,534. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.43 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.19 and its 200 day moving average is $61.94. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $54.30 and a 52 week high of $77.13. The stock has a market cap of $52.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The company’s revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.82.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

