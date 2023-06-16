Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Position Lessened by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 715,529 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 35,416 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.91% of Gartner worth $240,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Gartner by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,075,891 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,139,000 after acquiring an additional 148,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Gartner by 271.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after acquiring an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,482 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $529,943,000 after acquiring an additional 34,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 11,058 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.53, for a total transaction of $3,820,870.74. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,145,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,874,412.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.71, for a total value of $316,710.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 44,915 shares in the company, valued at $14,225,029.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,228 shares of company stock valued at $7,499,147 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT opened at $356.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.73, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 1.27. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $358.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $322.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $329.70.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.84. Gartner had a return on equity of 772.55% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Gartner, Inc. will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Gartner from $387.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Gartner in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Gartner from $357.00 to $337.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $359.13.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

