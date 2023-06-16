Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.30-$3.40 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.37. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Xcel Energy Stock Up 2.9 %

XEL stock opened at $64.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Xcel Energy has a twelve month low of $56.89 and a twelve month high of $77.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $67.27 and its 200-day moving average is $67.67.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.40%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XEL. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Xcel Energy from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Xcel Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.17.

In other news, EVP Timothy John O’connor sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total transaction of $1,087,343.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XEL. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,318,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,163,000 after acquiring an additional 104,140 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the 1st quarter worth $1,385,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,424,000 after acquiring an additional 3,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 77.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity primarily in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas, and New Mexico.

