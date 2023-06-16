Taylor Morrison Home Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.65 Per Share (NYSE:TMHC)

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $1.65 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Taylor Morrison Home’s current full-year earnings is $6.71 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Taylor Morrison Home’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.36 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.03 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.22 EPS.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taylor Morrison Home currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.79.

Taylor Morrison Home Stock Performance

Shares of TMHC stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 6.09 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of $42.50 and a 200 day moving average of $36.89. Taylor Morrison Home has a 1 year low of $20.05 and a 1 year high of $48.10.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Taylor Morrison Home

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,696 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 1.1% in the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 32,094 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $748,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 5.3% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 87.7% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 933 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,331,664.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Louis Steffens sold 11,486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $431,414.16. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 65,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,396.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 264,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $10,973,058.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 32,127 shares in the company, valued at $1,331,664.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 881,212 shares of company stock worth $37,738,107. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single and multi-family detached and attached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also develops and constructs multi-use properties consisting of commercial space, retail, and multi-family properties under the Urban Form brand name; and offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

