Meritage Homes Co. Expected to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $3.25 Per Share (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Meritage Homes in a report issued on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener expects that the construction company will post earnings per share of $3.25 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $15.35 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $14.46 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $15.20 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $115.14.

Meritage Homes Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of MTH stock opened at $130.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.60 and its 200-day moving average is $110.12. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.59. Meritage Homes has a 52-week low of $62.51 and a 52-week high of $133.29.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Trading of Meritage Homes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,821 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 9,034 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 36.9% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 393 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 44,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,063,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 25,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of Meritage Homes stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Alison Sasser sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.52, for a total transaction of $185,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,413.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,389,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 over the last quarter. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Meritage Homes Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

About Meritage Homes

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

