Seaport Res Ptn Weighs in on LGI Homes, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:LGIH)

LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of LGI Homes in a report released on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst K. Zener forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.13 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for LGI Homes’ current full-year earnings is $7.37 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $11.82 EPS.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). LGI Homes had a net margin of 12.24% and a return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $487.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.54 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LGI Homes in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of LGI Homes from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

Shares of LGIH stock opened at $131.93 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.85. LGI Homes has a 52 week low of $71.73 and a 52 week high of $134.53. The company has a current ratio of 7.82, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33 and a beta of 1.71.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LGI Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LGI Homes in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LGI Homes during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of LGI Homes by 3,111.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in LGI Homes during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to institutions looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

