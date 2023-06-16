CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) to Post Q2 2024 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for shares of CrowdStrike in a report issued on Tuesday, June 13th. KeyCorp analyst E. Heath forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for CrowdStrike’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for CrowdStrike’s Q3 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of CrowdStrike from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $150.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.18.

NASDAQ CRWD opened at $159.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.61 and a 200-day moving average of $123.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. CrowdStrike has a 52-week low of $92.25 and a 52-week high of $205.73.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $4,126,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $283,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.4% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 182,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,013,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at about $746,000. Finally, Seaport Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 31.7% during the first quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. 65.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total transaction of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,004,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 58,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $7,912,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,004,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,407,310.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Anurag Saha sold 845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total transaction of $111,413.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,279,323.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 94,568 shares of company stock valued at $12,663,171. 5.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

