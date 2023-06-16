Voya Investment Management LLC Has $240.65 Million Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Voya Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,174,515 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,311 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of IQVIA worth $240,646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in IQVIA by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 5,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.89, for a total transaction of $1,174,999.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,328.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Stock Performance

Shares of IQV stock opened at $216.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.99, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.93. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.75 and a 52 week high of $249.11.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 30.95%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on IQV. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of IQVIA from $235.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $265.00 to $244.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of IQVIA from $269.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IQVIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $253.25.

IQVIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.