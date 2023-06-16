Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,575,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 619,871 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $245,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DD. Allstate Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.8% in the third quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 18,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $912,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 23,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 38,407 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 39,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 5.1% during the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 3,678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE:DD opened at $69.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.01 billion, a PE ratio of 6.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $68.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.57. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.52 and a 12 month high of $78.40.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 30th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 12.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Barclays decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $103.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.14.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

