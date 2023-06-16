Voya Investment Management LLC Acquires 17,237 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,236,261 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,237 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC owned about 0.27% of American Tower worth $261,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in shares of American Tower by 1.7% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Castle Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Private Ocean LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New raised its position in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 5,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Tower by 5.3% during the third quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.56.

Shares of AMT opened at $194.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $178.17 and a 52-week high of $282.47.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.55 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.57 per share. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 208.00%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

