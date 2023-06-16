Voya Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares during the quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $266,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter worth $37,000. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Albemarle by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $230.91 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.04. The firm has a market cap of $27.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.54. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $171.82 and a 52 week high of $334.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $10.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.93 by $3.39. The firm had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.57% and a net margin of 41.89%. Albemarle’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 22.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.13%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ALB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $240.00 to $205.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp upgraded Albemarle from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup began coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $325.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $280.89.

In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO J Kent Masters acquired 5,470 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $181.64 per share, for a total transaction of $993,570.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,348,284.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Kristin M. Coleman acquired 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $182.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,886.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,886. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,103 shares of company stock worth $1,489,774. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

