Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC Takes $17.25 Million Position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO)

Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil (NYSEARCA:UCO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 569,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $17,248,000. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil comprises 8.7% of Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Spectrum Financial Alliance Ltd LLC owned approximately 2.12% of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UCO. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 16,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 519.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 15,149 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil by 185.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 9,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 5,916 shares during the period.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:UCO opened at $23.59 on Friday. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $51.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.80.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Crude Oil

ProShares Ultra DJ-UBS Crude Oil seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index. The Dow Jones-UBS Crude Oil Sub-Index is intended to reflect the performance of crude oil as measured by the price of futures contracts of sweet, light crude oil traded on the New York Mercantile Exchange (the NYMEX), including roll costs, without regard to income earned on cash positions.

