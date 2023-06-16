ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Sells 991 Shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 991 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned 0.40% of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSK. PFS Investments Inc. raised its position in SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 887,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,938,000 after purchasing an additional 226,081 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 76.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 502,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,476,000 after acquiring an additional 216,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 901.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,008,000 after acquiring an additional 192,202 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $5,026,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 632,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,771,000 after acquiring an additional 94,801 shares in the last quarter.

PSK stock opened at $33.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.28. SPDR ICE Preferred Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $31.68 and a 1-year high of $38.62.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

