3,173 Shares in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) Purchased by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,173 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Watsco by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 55,726 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $13,897,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Watsco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 148,406 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,012,000 after purchasing an additional 5,973 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Watsco by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. bought a new stake in Watsco during the fourth quarter worth about $430,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in Watsco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 57,372 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,309,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WSO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Watsco from $331.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Watsco in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Watsco from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Watsco from $280.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Watsco from $365.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Watsco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $354.14.

Watsco Stock Performance

Watsco stock opened at $367.19 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $334.44 and a 200-day moving average of $302.01. Watsco, Inc. has a 1 year low of $220.68 and a 1 year high of $367.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.91.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The construction company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.58. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 24.40% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Watsco, Inc. will post 14.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Watsco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $2.45 per share. This represents a $9.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 14th. Watsco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.89%.

Watsco Profile

Watsco, Inc engages in the distribution of air conditioning, heating and refrigeration equipment, and related parts and supplies. Its products include residential central air conditioners, gas, electric & oil furnaces, commercial air conditioning and heating equipment, and other specialized equipment and parts, including replacement compressors, evaporator coils, motors and other component parts and supplies, including thermostats, insulation material, refrigerants, ductwork, grills, registers, sheet metal, tools, copper tubing, concrete pads, tape, adhesives, and other ancillary supplies.

