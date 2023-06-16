Trust Investment Advisors Trims Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 11,285 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 1,712 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 3,920 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 580 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,287 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.62% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:LOW opened at $218.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $206.14 and a 200-day moving average of $204.63. The company has a market capitalization of $128.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.08. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $170.12 and a 52 week high of $223.31.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.19. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.65% and a negative return on equity of 68.42%. The firm had revenue of $22.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.68 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 13.39 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $228.00 to $237.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $275.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Argus reduced their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $290.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.65.

Insider Activity at Lowe’s Companies

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Donald Frieson sold 13,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.45, for a total value of $2,668,043.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,666,169. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodeling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

