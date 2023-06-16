Trust Investment Advisors Acquires Shares of 13,617 Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Trust Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 13,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $927,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 205.6% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $50.26 on Friday. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.05 and a 12-month high of $72.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.54.

Commerce Bancshares Announces Dividend

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $389.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.46 million. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 29.71% and a return on equity of 19.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commerce Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.17.

Commerce Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.