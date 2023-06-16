KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Shares Sold by Trust Investment Advisors

Trust Investment Advisors lessened its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 18,506 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in KeyCorp were worth $754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of KEY. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,079,070.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other KeyCorp news, insider Andrew J. Paine III purchased 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.78 per share, with a total value of $733,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 335,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,280,348.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 12,388 shares of KeyCorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $125,242.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,733 shares in the company, valued at $1,079,070.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 85,700 shares of company stock valued at $857,507. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KeyCorp Trading Up 1.7 %

KEY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $13.50 to $11.50 in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded KeyCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

KeyCorp stock opened at $10.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.69, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.25. KeyCorp has a one year low of $8.53 and a one year high of $20.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.66.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. KeyCorp had a net margin of 19.09% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

About KeyCorp

(Get Rating)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Featured Stories

