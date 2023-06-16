Trust Investment Advisors Purchases New Stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 12,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $777,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 12.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,115,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,337 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,336,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,030,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,277,000 after acquiring an additional 431,813 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 27.5% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 743,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,068,000 after acquiring an additional 160,673 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,674,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,053,000 after acquiring an additional 116,613 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Price Performance

NYSE:PBH opened at $57.26 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 13.38% and a negative net margin of 7.30%. The company had revenue of $285.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PBH shares. TheStreet lowered Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $72.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $107.00 to $104.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.25.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

