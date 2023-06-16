Trust Investment Advisors Raises Stock Position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Trust Investment Advisors grew its holdings in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ulta Beauty in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,016.7% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 67 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 59.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 70 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 212.0% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 78 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Ulta Beauty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $490.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $503.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $615.00 to $640.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $530.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $548.46.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, insider Jodi J. Caro sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.65, for a total transaction of $2,279,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,650,286.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 7,348 shares of company stock valued at $3,778,426 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ULTA opened at $451.14 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $491.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $497.22. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 52 week low of $360.58 and a 52 week high of $556.60. The company has a market capitalization of $22.47 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.33.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.82 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 65.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.30 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. The company has one reportable segment, which includes retail stores, salon services, and e-commerce. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. Ulta was founded on January 9, 1990, and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

