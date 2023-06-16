ST Germain D J Co. Inc. Purchases 24,539 Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. increased its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Get Rating) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 125,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,539 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $1,423,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF opened at $30.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.84. The company has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.51. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $29.18 and a 1-year high of $35.40.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1651 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

