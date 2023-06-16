Trust Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 17,334 Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Trust Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 17,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $988,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 187.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,491,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,728,000 after purchasing an additional 6,186,323 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 658.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,975,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,583,481 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $141,841,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 401.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,468,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175,211 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 11,222,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $639,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,719 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on BRO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Brown & Brown from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brown & Brown presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 2.3 %

Brown & Brown stock opened at $66.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.54. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 0.75.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.80%. Research analysts forecast that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Brown & Brown Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment provides property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, risk management strategies, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

