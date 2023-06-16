Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% during the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11,366.7% during the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $99.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $94.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.48.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

