Macquarie Group Ltd. Raises Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 774,063 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,881 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $185,744,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HCA. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in HCA Healthcare by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the third quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

HCA opened at $285.84 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $164.47 and a 12-month high of $296.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $275.01 and a 200-day moving average of $259.17.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.42% and a negative return on equity of 1,157.58%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 12.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,414,436.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 3,034 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $804,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,530,395. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock valued at $3,518,389 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Raymond James upped their target price on HCA Healthcare from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on HCA Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $293.00 to $324.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $256.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $257.00 to $283.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.17.

HCA Healthcare Profile

(Get Rating)

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

