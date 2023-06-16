Trust Investment Advisors Sells 161 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Trust Investment Advisors lowered its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,882 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the quarter. Trust Investment Advisors’ holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $217,300,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials in the fourth quarter worth $62,023,000. Palestra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 46.8% in the third quarter. Palestra Capital Management LLC now owns 907,462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $143,116,000 after purchasing an additional 289,462 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,096,865 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $717,401,000 after acquiring an additional 211,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,670,246,000 after acquiring an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.7 %

VMC opened at $208.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Vulcan Materials has a twelve month low of $137.54 and a twelve month high of $209.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.33.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 6.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 25th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.05%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $188.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $186.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $191.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.08.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In other Vulcan Materials news, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,565.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,389 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.00, for a total transaction of $468,244.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,852. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy L. Pigg sold 560 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.44, for a total transaction of $113,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,707 shares in the company, valued at $345,565.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,644 shares of company stock valued at $1,529,014 in the last quarter. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vulcan Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the production of construction aggregates. Its products include crushed stone, sand, and gravel. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

